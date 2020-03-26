MOH to rope in private hospitals if public ICU overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said private hospitals will be asked to treat Covid-19 infected patients if public intensive care units are overwhelmed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Private hospitals will be asked to treat Covid-19 infected patients if public intensive care units (ICU) are overwhelmed, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

“If the ICU at public hospitals is full, then private hospitals may have to make their ICUs available to treat patients,” its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a media briefing here.

The country’s Covid-19 infection cases breached the 2000th mark today, with over 230 cases reported and four more deaths.

MORE TO COME