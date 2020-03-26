MCO: Day 9 sees more arrests of defiant individuals

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The government’s movement control order to contain Covid-19, which entered its ninth day today saw sterner action on the part of the authorities, with more people across the nation being arrested for defying the order.

Among the latest arrests was a total of 15 people including a woman, who were detained today and yesterday in several locations in Petaling Jaya, for non-compliance as their movement was not in accordance with regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Earlier tonight, police also detained seven local men for contravening the movement control order in two separate cases in Kuala Selangor and Bestari Jaya, while in Kedah, 11 men were arrested by police in Taman Selasih, Kulim for being involved in a fight and for not complying with the order.

In Sarawak, 28 individuals comprising 24 men and four women, were arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order, an indication of the government’s seriousness in taking action against errant members of the public who were not staying put at home.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had announced that firmer action would be taken against defiant individuals in the second week of implementation of the movement control order.

He said in the first week of implementation, police had adopted a gentle approach and had merely advised people to reduce their movement, but this would change in the second week, with firmer action on the part of the police. — Bernama