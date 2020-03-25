YTL Foundation, YES, Frogasia, launch online learning initiative for students confined at home during MCO

Yeoh said he wants students in the country to do well and continue learning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — To help school students who are confined at home throughout the two-week nationwide pause keep up with their studies, YTL Foundation has collaborated with network provider YES and FrogAsia to launch an online learning initiative.

Dubbed the “Learn From Home Initiative”, students from today are able to access FrogPlay Mobile — a gamified mobile app with revision quizzes for every core subject taught in national schools from Standard One to Form Five curated by trusted education publisher, Pelangi, for free.

Furthermore, to help lessen the burden of those in the B40 group, parents of these households can obtain up to five free 4G prepaid SIM cards from YES, which are meant for each school-going child in the family.

Each SIM comes with a 40GB data plan that will be valid for 60 days upon activation and will be couriered to homes free of charge.

In keeping with the spirit of YTL’s consistent support for ease of access of education for all, executive chairman of the YTL Group and chairman of YTL Foundation Tan Sri Francis Yeoh said he wants students in the country to do well and continue learning.

“YTL Foundation has always been about supporting students and schools to make education better for all,” he said in a statement.

“At this time when the country is facing the unprecedented crisis of keeping our citizens safe from the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to make sure that children are able to continue their education at home.

“We are therefore giving free access to FrogAsia’s online learning resources and providing free data via the YES 4G mobile network. Our hope is that all children in this country will stay safe and stay learning.”

Yeoh also lauded essential service personnel for their hard work during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“And as we care for our children at home, let us not forget the frontline heroes in essential services who are risking their lives out there, so that the rest of us can stay safely at home,” he added.

“We salute them with all our hearts. May God bless and protect all the rakyat of our beloved nation.”

Those who are interested can visit www.ytlfoundation.org/learn to register for FrogPlay Mobile and apply for the free YES prepaid 4G SIM cards.

Additional study resources are also available on the Learn From Home page on the YTL Foundation website.