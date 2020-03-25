Minister proposes suspension of mosque, surau activities be extended until the end of MCO period

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has proposed for an extension to the suspension of all activities including Friday prayer, at mosques and surau until the movement control order (MCO) period is over.

Zulkifli in a statement today said this was following a decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for Muslims to perform the prayer in their homes to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“It is also in line with the Online Resolutions of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs’ Muzakarah (discussion) Committee members on March 20, 2020 which has agreed that the suspension be extended until March 31, 2020 or in accordance with any decision made by the Malaysian government from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

However, Zulkifli said it was up to the Islamic religious authorities in each state to decide on the matter adding that he hoped all Muslims would abide by the MCO directives.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the MCO period would be extended until April 14.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department director Mohd Ajib Ismail said Friday prayers as well as all mosque and surau activities in the Federal Territories have been suspended until the end of the MCO period. — Bernama