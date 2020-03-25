Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll now at 20

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia has recorded its 20th Covid-19 death after a 76-year-old Malaysian died at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai, Kelantan today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on his Facebook page tonight said the man — case number 780 — was admitted to the hospital on March 18 where he remained until his death this afternoon at 4.35pm.

Dr Noor Hisham confirmed that the deceased had attended the tabligh gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

As of noon today, Malaysia’s cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases stands at 1,796 with a total of 199 patients recovered.