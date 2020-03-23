PM: Govt to channel additional RM600 million to MoH to fight Covid-19, hire more contract staff

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The government will be channelling an additional RM600 million to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to aid their fight to contain Covid-19, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a press conference which was broadcast live, he said that RM500 million would go to efforts to break the Covid-19 infection chain, which includes purchasing of additional ventilators, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical workers, as well as lab paraphernalia, to conduct Covid-19 testing.

“To hasten the purchase of these critical items, the government utilised the emergency procurement procedures,” he said.

Another RM100 million would go towards hiring of 2,000 contract staff, especially nurses.

MORE TO COME