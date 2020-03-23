Free 30-day boarding, breakfast at Tune Hotel for HKL frontliners fighting Covid-19

Medical personnel are seen at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The ECM Libra Foundation and hotelier Ormond Group will jointly provide free accommodation for Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) healthcare staff at the frontlines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ECM Libra’s board of trustees chairman Datuk Seri Kalimullah Hassan said the foundation has pledged to do as much as possible for those worst affected by Covid-19, especially the underprivileged and the nation’s frontline health care workers.

“The frontline workers have shown selfless commitment and risk their lives daily for Malaysians. We will never be able to express our gratitude enough. We just wish we could do more,” he said in a statement.

The Tune Hotel PWTC, which is physically the nearest to the hospital, will provide all 130 of its rooms, together with complimentary breakfasts.

The free accommodation begins today for a 30-day period, with a review of the situation between the foundation and HKL if the Covid-19 threat has not abated by then.

The primary aim is to help those who find it difficult to go home after working long shifts before coming back to report for duty, allowing them proper rest instead of having to sleep in corridors and stretchers as has been occuring.

The effort came together as a collaboration kickstarted by various public initiatives such as Projek Wawasan Rakyat, #KitaJagaKita, Yayasan Chow Kit, and #UndiRabu.

The foundation will also commit RM500,000 to The Edge Covid-19 Equipment Fund, to purchase ventilators from Australia. The fund, recently set up by The Edge Media Group, will also be used to buy medical equipment like protective suits, masks and ventilators.

As of today afternoon, there are 1,518 Covid-19 positive cases in the country, with 212 new cases reported today. The number of casualties has now reached 14, the latest being a 51-year old woman who came into close contact with another patient linked to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster.

Approximately 349,676 positive cases have been reported worldwide, with 15,303 deaths. China takes the lead with 81,093 cases and 3,270 deaths, followed by Italy with 59,138 cases and 5,476 deaths, and the United States at third place with 35,070 cases and 458 deaths.