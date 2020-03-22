Penang police: Investigation paper on doctor who defied MCO ready

Police have completed their investigation paper on the case of a private clinic doctor who refused to comply with the MCO by insisting on exercising at Taman Bandaraya here on Thursday despite being told to leave by MBPP enforcement officers. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — Police have completed their investigation paper on the case of a private clinic doctor who refused to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) by insisting on exercising at Taman Bandaraya here on Thursday despite being told to leave by Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the investigation paper on the man, who is in his 60s, will be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers tomorrow for further action.

“We have recorded statements from the man and the MBPP enforcement officers involved in the incident. The case was investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code as well as Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he told Bernama today.

He advised members of the public to obey the authorities and stay at home for the duration of the MCO.

In the 6pm incident, the MBPP enforcement team was patrolling the area at Taman Bandaraya when they spotted the man exercising at the park and advised him to leave.

However, the doctor refused to budge, saying he wanted to exercise for health reasons and claimed that Taman Bandaraya was a public recreation park, so there was nothing to stop him from doing so.

The MBPP enforcement team then lodged a police report. — Bernama