Kelantan Health Dept denies Covid-19 rumours

KOTA BARU, March 22 — The Kelantan Health Department today denied rumours that the clinical services of the Department of Anaesthesiology in the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here have been crippled and declared a ‘red flag’.

Kelantan Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin said the clinical services of the department were still being conducted in line with the instructions of the Health Ministry and the Movement Control Order by the Malaysian Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the clinical services of the department were focused on intensive care and emergency surgery.

“All the specialists and medical officers of the department who treat Covid-19 patients at the hospital have been provided with appropriate equipment,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Zaini also denied rumours that a specialist with the HRPZII’s intensive care unit had died due to Covid -19 infection

Earlier, a message on Whatsapp had claimed that the clinical services of the Department of Anaesthesiology in HRPZII had been crippled and declared a ‘red flag’. — Bernama