Senior minister: Only one representative from family allowed out to purchase daily essentials

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said that only one representative of a family is allowed to go out to purchase the daily essential under Movement Control Order (MCO).

Fadilah said that this is already in the basic government policy for the order’s enforcement to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“Whether someone wants to buy their daily needs or medical supply, only the head of the family is allowed to go out,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

He, however, said the head needs to explain to the authorities should additional person is needed to follow them during their outing.

“For example, if they attend any emergency or death, they have to inform the police. The police will use their discretion,” he added.

Fadillah also reminded the public to only go out when it is really necessary and also advise them to follow the rules set by the Health Ministry in this matter.

Separately, Fadillah also said that those under the essential sector will be allowed to travel and will be given a permit by the relevant ministries.

“A guideline has been finalised by the National Security Council (MKN). Both MKN and Health Ministry will channel the authority to the relevant ministries to issue a letter or identification so that those who are involved under the essential or critical sector will be allowed to go out and provide their service.

“This will also make the job easier for the police in this uncertain situation in the field,” he said.