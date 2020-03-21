Covid-19: Abim, NUJ, PoWR launch special fund for journalists

A palace representative distributes food and drinks to media personnel camped outside Istana Negara, February 29, 2020. A special fund to facilitate journalists in carrying out their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak was launched today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim), National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and People’s Vision Project (PoWR) today launched a special fund to facilitate journalists in carrying out their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The project aimed at raising donations to cover the cost of certain items such as face masks, disinfectant and other necessities to be given free of charge to journalists.

“The project is a sign of solidarity among Malaysians to appreciate the sacrifice of journalists on duty who face uncertain risks in order to provide fast and accurate reports to the people.

“The struggles of journalists should not be overlooked especially in ensuring that they are always healthy and safe while carrying out their duties,” said the organisations in a joint statement here today.

It said individuals and organisations wanting to help could channel their contributions to the Public Bank account number 3077428903 (National Union of Journalists Malaya). — Bernama