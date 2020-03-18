Rapid KL rail service to be revised effective March 20, due to Covid-19

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the new frequency will be implemented from March 20 to 31.— Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — In view of the government’s nationwide movement control order effective March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of the Rapid KL rail network in the Klang Valley, will revise its service to a 10-minute frequency, from 6am to midnight daily, including public holidays.

This new frequency will be implemented from March 20 to 31.

“We will continue to monitor the demand of passengers. If we see the need to shorten the frequency, additional trains will be sent out. During this period, we highly recommend that passengers who still need to use our service, plan their journeys well,” said Abdul Hadi Amran, chief executive officer of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd in a statement today.

Abdul Hadi also reassured all passengers that Rapid Rail would continue its cleaning activities at stations and inside trains, in order to meet and exceed the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

“The safety and good health of our passengers and staff are our top priority,” he said.

Passengers can obtain the latest service updates from Rapid KL’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts. Alternatively, passengers can also call the Rapid KL Helpline at 03-7885 2585. — Bernama