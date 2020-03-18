Police say already opened 40 cases on Covid-19 fake news since January 25

Federal CID director CP Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur February 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The police said today that 40 investigation papers (IP) have been opened nationwide over postings of misinformation about Covid-19 on social media since January 25.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said all the cases were classified under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Of the total IPs opened until March 17, 11 cases have been brought to the court for prosecution under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, three classified as no further action by prosecutors and 26 were still under investigation,” he said in a statement here.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code pertains to the distribution of statements intended to cause public mischief while the Section 233 of the CMA pertains to the “improper use of network facilities”.

Huzir said the police viewed the spread of fake news and rumours about Covid-19 by irresponsible parties on social media seriously.

He then reminded the public to stop making, uploading or sharing unverified news or reports on social media or other similar platforms as it will create anxiety and panic among the public.

“The spread of unverified statements or news will open up investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against any individuals found to have deliberately sensationalised the issue on Covid-19,” he said.

Those who are convicted under Section 233 are liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both.

They are also liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offending content remains accessible after their conviction.