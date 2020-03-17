Sarawak govt departments, agencies to close during nationwide shutdown

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg tonight announced that all state departments and agencies will be closed from tomorrow until March 31. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 17 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg tonight announced that all state departments and agencies will be closed tomorrow until March 31 as the state government is taking tough measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said only state government departments and agencies that provide essential services are only allowed to operate during this period of time.

“Business premises, including sawmills, will also be closed.

“However, the business premises which provide essential services will remain in operation,” he told reporters after chairing the State Security Committee meeting here.

The chief minister said business premises at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu, Samajaya Hi-Tech Park in Kuching and plywood factories are allowed to operate as usual with a minimal number of workers.

“Restaurants and coffee shops are allowed to operate, but they are not allowed to have any customer sit and eat or drink inside the premises,” he said.

Abang Johari said people are allowed to leave their houses, but only to buy essential items or to acquire necessary services.

“Action will be taken against anyone who does not abide by the movement control order,” he said, adding that the actions include imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction in court.

The chief minister said the state government has to take tough measures as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise.

“Therefore, the state government has to take more drastic action as what was decided by the State Security Committee,” he said.

He said the measures are to restrict the movement of people in line with the movement control order of the federal government which was spelt out by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

On Sarawakian students studying at institutions of higher learning in peninsula Malaysia, the chief minister said they are allowed to stay at their university campuses, but there will be no classes for them.

He said he has informed the prime minister and Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad of the situation faced by the Sarawakian students.

“But if they decide to return to Sarawak, then they must undergo a compulsory 14-day self-quarantine,” he said.

Abang Johari said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is taking care of them in peninsula Malaysia.

He gave his assurance that there will be enough food for everyone, adding that people are allowed to bring food supplies from one place to another.