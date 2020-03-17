Pakatan to conduct press conferences online during movement restriction order period

Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters during a PH event at the Sime Darby Convention Centre March 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has shifted all of its press conferences online in response to the Covid-19 movement control order issued by Putrajaya which will begin tomorrow.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil told Malay Mail that the coalition’s press conference at noon today on Facebook Live is also to respond to the order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

“We are going to try it out and see how we do it (online press conferences). This will be the first time we are trying it out. Any public communications from us will be either through press statements or Facebook Live.

“The whole point of doing the press conference on Facebook Live is to allow for question and answers. The media can also ask questions on our media WhatsApp group. That’s our modus operandi so far.

“We might also migrate to another (social media messaging) platform later,” said Fahmi.

At 10pm last night, Muhyiddin made a nationwide announcement to curb movement for two weeks to combat the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen hundreds in Malaysia infected.

He said for the time being, only essential government and private services are allowed while the rest of the country, including schools and institutions of learning, undergoes a temporary lockdown.