IGP: Inform your closest police station before travelling interstate during shutdown

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (centre) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — All interstate travel during the movement control order period that comes into effect at midnight tonight will require prior documented approval from the police, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said such measures were needed to properly monitor the movement of civilians between states during the movement control order, saying priority would be given to those seeking to travel for valid reasons.

“For the police, our role is to control the movement of the masses from one state to another, interstate, and some places inter district.

“When the need arises for them to travel, for instance to Perlis or other states, they need to inform us through the closest police station, and we will provide them documents explaining the bearers of these letters have informed authorities and were given approval to travel,” he said during a press conference today.

Abdul Hamid explained that personal documents of the person looking to travel interstate should be presented when informing the police, adding that any supporting documents justifying their travels should also be brought along.

He said this includes those looking to travel using public transport and flights interstate.

However, he advised against those looking to avoid reporting their movements to the authorities and urged them to cooperate with the police as they work to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the movement control order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 allows for action to be taken against anyone that is found to go against the advice of authorities during the period the restriction is enforced.

He explained that documenting the movements of civilians at this point is essential for them to monitor the traffic of people into each state, saying the requirement should not be seen as a hassle by the public.

“But if they do not (inform police) the Act will not be achieved. We want to decrease the amount of people outside and coming into contact with others.

“But if they do not inform, at the moment we will not take action,” he said, adding that warnings and subsequent criminal action will be taken against those found to disobey the order.

“If they want to lie, they can lie, but this will only bring inconvenience to themselves, and might trigger the next phase, which is an actual curfew,” he warned.

Abdul Hamid explained that documenting the movement of people would also allow them to backtrack should anything happen from those travelling with prior police approval.

As for those employed under sectors defined as essential services, Abdul Hamid said that presenting their work passes or authority cards would suffice when travelling interstate.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced a government order effective from midnight that would require Malaysians to stop all public gatherings and shut down any non-essential businesses and stores, with only places selling daily necessities and essential services such as transportation, food supply, health, pharmacies, banking and utilities allowed to continue operations.