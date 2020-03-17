Health D-G: Movement control can help boost fight against Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The government’s decision to place the country under nationwide movement control order will strengthen the Health Ministry efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that with the order, made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967, the ministry will be able to enforce movement restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease, such as through public gatherings.

“The ministry has advised everyone to take precautionary steps and practise good hygiene for so long but the public has not heeded it,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday declared that Malaysia will be placed under nationwide movement control order from March 18 to March 31, 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of 125 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported as of noon today, bringing the total in Malaysia to 553 cases. — Bernama