State Health Dept is monitoring Sarikei MP’s condition, says Sarawak CM

Sarikei Member of Parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu has been admitted to Sibu Hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. — Picture via Facebook/DAP Sarikei

KUCHING, March 16 — The state Health Department is monitoring Sarikei Member of Parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who tested positive for Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg when asked by reporters for an update on the condition of the DAP federal lawmaker.

Wong has been admitted to Sibu Hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection.

Asked during a press conference which was to announce several stringent measures against the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the chief minister said the Health Department is monitoring Wong’s condition.

Wong is said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until last week following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

According to DAP’s Padungan State Lawmaker Wong King Wei on his Facebook page, the Sarikei MP could have contracted the disease while on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu.

Meanwhile, state Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said 14 new Covid-19 case were registered today, making the total to 34.

He said six of the 14 cases are from Kuching, four from Betong, two from Sarikei and one each from Serian and Simunjan, probably from four different clusters.

He added the state Disaster Management Committee is still awaiting results from laboratory tests on 186 cases.