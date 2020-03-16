PM: All major projects under Budget 2020 will continue as planned despite impact of Covid-19 on Malaysian economy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) chairs the Economic Action Council meeting at Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that all major projects announced under Budget 2020 will proceed as planned, despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.

In a press conference today, Muhyiddin, who also chairs the government’s Economic Action Council (EAC), said that the economic stimulus package would also be executed as planned.

“ECRL, MRT2, the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will continue longside a fiscal policy that is responsible and business friendly policies to attract quality investment,” he said.

