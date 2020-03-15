MBO Cinemas implements Social Distance Seating in light of Covid-19 outbreak

MBO Cinemas has implemented ‘Social Distance Seating’ in order to ensure customers are well taken care of following the Covid-19 outbreak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — MBO Cinemas has implemented “Social Distance Seating” in order to ensure customers are well taken care of following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Beginning yesterday, the social distance seating was implemented in all MBO Cinemas nationwide.

With social distance seating there will be a gap between alternate rows and every two seats, keeping a safer distance between moviegoers.

“What this means is every alternate row in front of you will be empty and one seat each on the left and right of the customer will be empty at all times.

“This to keep everyone at a safer distance as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the movie industry,” it said in a statement today.

Much anticipated blockbuster movies like James Bond’s No Time To Die and Fast and Furious 9 which were scheduled for release in April, have been moved to September and summer of 2021 respectively as studios predict lower attendance at cinemas in the coming months.

Apart from the seating arrangements, MBO is also providing hand sanitisers and antiseptic wipes at all cinemas and urge customers to wipe their seats before watching their movie.

Tickets can be bought online or through the app.

As of yesterday, there are 238 confirmed cases and 80 new cases were reported in the past two days. Out of these figures, 35 cases have recovered and discharged.