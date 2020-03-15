Covid-19 : 213th Police Day celebrations postponed

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Safety Department director-general Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman July 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The 213th Police Day celebrations scheduled for March 25 have been postponed, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

When contacted by Bernama today, he said the postponement was made following the spread of COVID-19.

The 213th Police Day will be celebrated simultaneously across the country on a new date to be decided later, he said. The theme of ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and community are inseparable) will be maintained.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin announced the government’s decision to cancel or postpone all assemblies including international meetings, sports, social and religious events until April 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. — Bernama