Ministry to look into evacuation of Malaysians from Iran, Italy

File photo of Datuk Seri Rina Harun at a special press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The Women and Family Ministry (KWK) has been given the responsibility to look into the welfare of Malaysians who will be brought home from Italy and Iranwhich have been severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said besides providing them with basic necessities such as food, drink, clothes, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would also help register and update the information of those under its supervision.

“JKM will also coordinate donations from non-governmental organisations, corporate sector and individuals as well as manage their needs and provide counselling service to their families if needed,” Rina said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was working on bringing home 65 Malaysians in Iran and 323 in Italy following the COVID-19 outbreak in the countries.

Rina said JKM would provide sufficient personnel including the team that had served in the previous evacuation mission from Wuhan to assist with their day-to-day care and needs during the quarantine period.

“In this regard, the ministry is very concerned about their welfare and intends to provide special incentives to the personnel involved in appreciation of their contribution and commitment to the country,” she said.

At the same time, Rina said the health and wellbeing of residents at 70 institutions housing human trafficking victims are also given due attention.

She said hand sanitiser and facemasks have been distributed to all the institutions, adding that the victims were also advised on Covid 19 prevention measures. — Bernama