Kuching Evangelical Church to hold Sunday service despite rise in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak

KUCHING, March 14 — The Kuching Evangelical Church (KEC Kuching Church) today assured those attending tomorrow’s service that additional measures will be implemented in view of the spread of Covid-19 to Sarawak.

“The seating arrangements will be changed to allow more space between individuals while offering will not be passed around, but baskets or boxes will be made available instead for people to put them in,” Pastor Brian King said in a circular to worshippers and home fellowship groups.

He added refreshments are cancelled as this usually takes place in close quarters.

“The service as a whole will be a little shorter,” the pastor said.

He said one reason for still gathering tomorrow is to allow the congregation a final opportunity to worship together.

“This assumes that we won’t see a dramatic spike in cases in Sarawak in the next 12 to 24 hours. We will reconsider if that happens.

“However, if you are sick, elderly, have travelled overseas recently, or are immuno-compromised, you are asked not to come. Please make this clear to all your home fellowship group members.

“If you are a frontline health worker, you would probably not like to come either. If your member feels a high level of discomfort in attending service this Sunday, make clear that their decision is respected and they are not pushed to come,” he added.

King said KEC Church will be suspending services from March 22 for four weeks, saying that this is in anticipation of a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“We will try to make alternative arrangements, for example, livestream the sermon on Facebook Live,” he said.

He said all home fellowship meetings, prayer meetings and youth group meetings are officially cancelled during the four-week period.

“If things do dramatically improve, we will review when services will resume, and we will continue to try to provide updates via WhatsApp, our Facebook page and our website,” King said.

Sarawak recorded another six positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to nine.

Earlier today, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said two of the new cases are from Limbang and four from Kuching.