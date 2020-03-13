Tabung Haji announces 3pc dividend for 2019

In a statement today, TH credited the improved payout over 2018 to the organisation's stronger finances, which were the result of good investment strategies and cost reductions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Muslim pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) announced today a dividend at 3.05 per cent totalling RM2.1 billion for all depositors across the 2019 financial year.

In a statement today, TH credited the improved payout over 2018 to the organisation's stronger finances, which were the result of good investment strategies and cost reductions.

“For the financial year of 2019, TH managed to generate investment revenue of RM3.3 billion, of which RM1.2 billion was raised in the fourth quarter,” it said in the statement.

“Overall, the TH-generated investment income is more stable with investment in fixed income assets generating 58 per cent or RM1.9 billion, while property, equity and Islamic money market instruments each contributed RM0.5 billion (15 per cent), RM0.5 billion (15 per cent) and RM0.4 billion (12 per cent).”

