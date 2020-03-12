Melaka Mufti Dept to implement Covid-19 guidelines for Muslims

People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, March 12 — The Melaka government through the State Mufti’s Department will implement preventive measures against Covid-19 as recommended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Health.

State Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said the measures include shortening the Friday sermon, urging the public to perform their ablutions at home before going to the mosque while the mosque provides hand sanitisers and face masks.

‘’Currently, Covid-19 is under control in Melaka, as such there is no curb (under Islamic law) among Muslims in the state not to perform the congregational and Friday prayers at the mosque.

‘’However, those with Covid-19 symptoms need not turn up for Friday prayers because they are included as among the sick. If Covid-19 spreads uncontrollably in the state ruling out Friday prayers, it must be replaced with the Zohor prayer at home,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said Melaka residents who attended the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque, Kuala Lumpur on February 27 to March 1 should immediately contact the district Health Department to conduct a screening for Covid-19 after a participant was confirmed to have been infected. — Bernama