Dr M now acknowledges Muhyiddin’s leadership, PAS claims

KOTA BARU, March 11 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s view that the Perikatan Nasional government could survive until the 15th General Election (GE15) is an acknowledgement of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the party was also confident that the new government would continue to implement the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government good policies for the betterment of the people.

“Thank you Tun (Dr Mahathir) for the positive view on the new government,” he said when met by reporters after the state Exco meeting here today.

Dr Mahathir in an exclusive interview with a local news organisation yesterday said he believed the new government, led by Muhyiddin, could last until GE15 as it has commanded enough support at the Dewan Rakyat.

Thus, Dr Mohammad hoped the new government would continue to implement policies introduced by the PH government previously such as Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. — Bernama