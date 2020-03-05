DAP chairman says no reason for political appointees in govt regulatory bodies to quit

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai speaks to reporters at the King George V Old Folks’ Home Kuala Lumpur on January 28, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai said the party's members and leaders who hold positions in regulatory bodies under government will not resign.

Online news portal Malaysiakini reported that the decision was taken by the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) a few days ago.

Tan said such resignation will not happen because Pakatan Harapan was the legitimate government given the mandate to rule in the 2018 general election.

He said DAP leaders need to work hard as long as they still hold the posts.

"We need to be accountable to the country instead of the (Perikatan Nasional) government. We need to perform.

"We don't have to quit. I take the position as we are appointed by the legitimate and rightful government. This is the right thing to do," he told Malaysiakini in an interview.

This included his position as Malaysia's special envoy to China as appointed by the Cabinet on July 25, 2018 which will end on July 24.

Tan said even during the political uncertainty in the past week, he had no problems performing his duty as the special envoy and the chairperson of the Malaysia China Business Council (MCBC).

Tan disagreed with Tommy Thomas's decision to quit as the attorney general on Feb 28.

"He should not have resigned. The move will affect the confidence of the people in the judiciary," he said.

He also commended Election Commission (EC) chief Azhar Harun Azizan who said he would not resign amidst talks of a possible general election during the political upheaval.

Tan, however, admitted that the new government can terminate them before their contract expires.

Political appointments involving DAP leaders include National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health chairperson Alice Lau, Sustainable Energy Development Authority chairperson Wong Kah Woh, Port Klang Authority chief Ean Yong Hian Wah and Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) chairperson Wong Tack.



