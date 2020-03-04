Warisan holds firm to principles, says Azis Jamman

Parti Warisan Sabah Youth chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the party leaders have always adhere to the principles and remain honourable. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — Parti Warisan Sabah Youth chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the party leaders have always adhere to the principles and remain honourable.

He said Warisan was not a ‘sloppy’ party and the leaders had experienced the difficulties and hardship before successfully forming the state government.

“What makes him think that we cannot survive the high tide when we are still the state government,” he said in a statement here today.

He was responding to a statement by Sabah UMNO Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain who rejected any cooperation with Warisan, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) in Sabah. — Bernama