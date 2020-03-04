PM briefed on developments in education sector, Malaysia’s foreign relations

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received briefings on the latest developments in the country’s education sector and its foreign relations. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received briefings on the latest developments in the country’s education sector and its foreign relations.

The briefings were given when he met with senior officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs at his office in Perdana Putra, here.

The meeting which took place three days after Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister is reported in a posting on his Facebook page.

According to the posting, the Education Ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Dr Mohd Ghazali Abas briefed the new prime minister on developments in the education sector while also giving the latest statistics and proposals to improve the sector.

The Foreign Ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob then briefed Muhyiddin on Malaysia’s current relations with other countries, the cooperation established with these countries and the important conferences taking place this year.

Muhyiddin, 72, took his oath of office as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on March 1.

The King consented to Muhyiddin’s appointment in line with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama