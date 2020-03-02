PM says will continue SPV 2030, to focus on economy, education, health

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his government would emphasis ensuring the success of SPV. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said today the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) will continue to be a key agenda under his administration, as he pledged to push for equitable development and elevate living standards.

Addressing inequality was a main focus the eigth premier outlined in stating his immediate policies, vowing to spur growth and “restore the nation’s glory”.

“My government will give emphasis on ensuring the success of SPV30, which would drive economic growth and narrow the income gap,” he said in a special address broadcasted on live television.

“Let’s work together to heal this nation and restore its glory.”

In his special address titled “An Appeal to the Citizens of Malaysia”, Muhyiddin had explained the events that led to him being sworn in.

The SPV2030 was the economic vision laid out by the deposed Pakatan Harapan government, which collapsed after Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu pulled out from the coalition and forced Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation.

The decade-long vision aims to steer the the country away from a labour-intensive economy and raise productivity.

SPV 2030 was also lauded as the pinnacle of achievement for the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which was until recently headed by minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin has since quit his party PKR together with 10 other MPs, later joining Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu and threw support behind him.

Muhyiddin said today he understands that voters want a government that is caring and efficient in solving the problems faced by the public.

This included rising cost of living, and affordable healthcare—the latter which he said will his focus.

Muhyiddin also leveraged on his six-year experience as education minister, promising to upgrade the quality of national education to the same level as developed country.

“I know you want a stable, peaceful, and prosperous country. A country that offers a better life for us all,” he said.