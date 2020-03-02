Muhyiddin: I am not a traitor

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has stressed today that he is not a traitor, after he was singled out by his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for leading a new government replacing Pakatan Harapan’s two-year administration.

The country’s eighth prime minister said he only took over as prime minister in order to “save the country” from a prolonged political tumult.

“I know there are those who are angry with me. As expected, there are parties who called me a traitor.

“Hear me out. I am not a traitor,” the prime minister said in his first address to the nation following his swearing-in.

In his special address titled “An Appeal to the Citizens of Malaysia”, Muhyiddin had explained the events that led to him being sworn in.

Yesterday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had expressed disappointment in Muhyiddin, whom he claimed had been plotting a government without Pakatan Harapan for a long time.

Dr Mahathir, when asked if he felt disappointed in Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for his actions that contributed to the weeklong political turmoil, sidestepped and instead took a swipe towards Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir also revealed that amid the confusion over the status of his chairmanship in Bersatu, Muhyiddin had taken the liberty to appoint himself as the chairman, which he claimed was an illegal move.

A rally to “reject traitors” had also been held last night to protest against Muhyiddin’s appointment, with attendants exclaiming that he is not their choice as prime minister.

Speakers during the rally, activists Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, have since been investigated by the police over their involvement.