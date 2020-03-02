Melaka seeks to dissolve assembly for state snap poll, as PKR and DAP reps defect

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said he met with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob at 4.30pm today to propose the dissolution of the legislative assembly to make way for state elections. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March 2 — The Melaka state government has proposed for the state legislative assembly to be dissolved due to the political instability in the state.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said he met with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob at 4.30pm today to propose the dissolution of the legislative assembly to make way for state elections.

“I have taken into account the instability in the state that could destroy the state’s development and the people’s well-being and made this decision to return the mandate to the people,” he said in a statement issued today.

He referred to Article 7(4) of the Melaka state constitution which states that if the chief minister no longer commands the support of a majority of the state assemblymen then the chief minister will have to resign unless upon his request, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka dissolves the state legislative assembly.

Adly advised the people to remain calm and to maintain the peace and safety of the state.

Following the federal political shake-up, Pakatan Harapan (PH) now holds the support of only 11 seats in the 28-seat Melaka state assembly with DAP holding six seats, PKR three, and Amanah two.

Umno, under BN, has 13 seats. However, two Bersatu assemblymen, and one each from PKR and DAP have pledged support to Umno.

Separately, DAP’s Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee was reported saying he was made a stooge under DAP, causing him to shift his allegiance to Perikatan Nasional, the alliance between BN and PAS.

Harian Metro reported him saying he changed his support for the sake of the Malays, claiming he could not do so under DAP.

He also said he is ready to face any action from the party.

Adly’s statement also came after Melaka Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen reportedly said Melaka Bersatu will follow the arrangement at the party’s central level.

He reportedly said he will discuss with the state Barisan Nasional assemblymen to obtain 15 of the 28 state seats to form a new state government.