Pakatan claims Anwar commands majority support to be PM, seeks audience with Agong

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen leaving the Eastin Hotel February 27,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the most number of MPs supporting his candidacy as the next prime minister, Pakatan Harapan (PH) asserted today.

“The Presidential council believes that PH’s candidate, that is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has received the highest number of nominations from among Members of Parliament based on the process determined by the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong the other day.

“The Presidential Council believes that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given a chance to have an audience with the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong to prove the confidence of the majority of Members of Parliament towards him,” it said in a statement this afternoon.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had over the past two days personally conducted interviews with MPs in efforts to resolve a political impasse, where no political coalition currently has the simple majority support or at least 112 MPs’ support to be the federal government.

Going by the PH coalition alone, its support for Anwar as PM candidate means that there are 92 MPs backing him.

The 92 MPs are from PH’s remaining component parties DAP, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara.

