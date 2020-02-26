Umno sec-gen claims 'certain individual' out to split party from within

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today alleged that there is a plot within his own party to cause unrest and create division among its members.

Annuar, in a tweet early this morning, claimed there is a certain individual behind a movement out to question the loyalty and commitment level of certain party leaders, such as Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and even Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“An effort to break apart Umno is still going on. An attempt to raise doubts towards H20, Ku Li, DSN, and etc,” read his tweet, while using popular acronyms for Hishammuddin, Tengku Razaleigh, and Najib’s names.

The party sec-gen then stressed that all Umno MPs are united and will carry on their role as the Opposition in the meantime, despite the collapse of Pakatan Harapan.

“Dare I stress, Alhamdulillah all of us Umno MPs and BN (Barisan Nasional) are solid together, likewise Umno and PAS.

“We are happy to proceed (with our) roles as the Opposition even though PH has collapsed,” read his tweet.

Earlier, Annuar rubbished the notion of a unity government which would see both sides of the political divide adhere to the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Annuar then called for re-election to end the current political turmoil.

Despite Annuar stating the party’s position, rumours are rife that at least 18 Umno MPs are mulling leaving the party as they are for the formation of a bipartisan unity government under Dr Mahathir.

Amid heavy speculation, among those who have come out and denied being interested in jumping ship include Hishammuddin, who also took to Twitter to announce his loyalty to the party and denied he was planning on leaving Umno.

However, this is not the first time such rumours on Hishamuddin quitting the party have emerged after he dismissed in December last year that he was one of Umno MPs who would resign from the party.

His dismissal of the rumour came after he was reported to have led a delegation of 17 Umno lawmakers to meet with sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at his home in a supposed clandestine meeting.

The Umno disciplinary board served him with a show-cause letter for breaching party constitution and its code of ethics, following complaints lodged against the former federal minister.

Yesterday, Hishammuddin was among the 90 MPs interviewed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to decide on the prime minister’s role and subsequently, to form a new government.