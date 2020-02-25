Claiming PAS trying to save Malaysia, info chief says DAP must not be in new government

A bus ferrying Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs arrives at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — PAS is fully against the inclusion of DAP in the new administration, information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said today when accusing the rival party of causing communal friction in the country.

With his party’s lawmakers in an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine their allegiance, he insisted that his party was taking steps available under Malaysian law to “save the country from instability” that would befall it if the prime minister is changed mid-term.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has already resigned as the prime minister but Kamaruzaman insisted that the former still possessed the mandate to serve out his full term.

“However, PAS is firm that if a new government is formed, it must be without the involvement of DAP that has threatened national harmony and stability.

“This is based on DAP’s extreme actions that clearly jeopardised harmony, stability, fanned racial friction and went against the constitution throughout the PH administration,” he claimed in a statement.

He did not provide any examples of the egregious acts that he accused DAP of committing.

He went on to say that PAS placed its full trust in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to resolve the current political uncertainty.

The Agong is polling all federal lawmakers to determine who among them commanded the support of the majority to become the next prime minister.

Dr Mahathir resigned yesterday after a Sunday filled with political intrigue that stemmed from a suspected plot to form a coalition government without PKR, DAP and Amanah.