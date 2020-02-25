Agong to see Azmin’s group tomorrow

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin told reporters in a WhatsApp message that the Agong has indicated that he will interview them tomorrow to find out who they support as Malaysia’s next prime minister. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to grant an audience tomorrow to Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 other lawmakers who recently left PKR to form an independent bloc.

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin told reporters in a WhatsApp message that the Agong has indicated that he will interview them tomorrow to find out who they support as Malaysia’s next prime minister.

“Not yet. Our turn is tomorrow,” she said this afternoon when asked if they have met Sultan Abdullah.

Earlier, she had told Malay Mail that they were waiting for phone calls from Istana Negara.

The 11 MPs were waiting at a hotel nearby the palace.

The MPs who are with Azmin and Zuraida are: Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Selangau MP Baru Bian, Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman, Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.

The country is in political turmoil with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration yesterday after Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as prime minister and resigned from his PPBM party post.

The King accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation but promptly appointed him as interim prime minister, following which Cabinet was dissolved.

Many politicians from the different political parties have been bussed in to see the Agong in stages.