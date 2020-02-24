Pakatan postpones presidential council meet to tomorrow

A Pakatan Harapan campaign billboard and flag are seen in Bandar Rinching, Semenyih February 27, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting scheduled for this evening has been pushed to tomorrow.

The coalition did not set a time and venue for the replacement meeting and simply said that its secretariat will provide the details tomorrow.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party would propose that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad return as prime minister at the now-postponed meeting.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the PM and chairman of Bersatu today following an alleged bid to seize federal power via a new coalition government that would exclude PKR, DAP and Amanah.

He was summoned for an audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong earlier this evening, but has since departed from the Istana Negara.

Aside from Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Bersatu also left the PH coalition while 11 MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction left PKR to become independent.

The departures meant PH no longer commanded a majority in Parliament.

This afternoon, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced that a new caretaker government would be formed in the meantime.