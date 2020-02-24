Azmin says will continue ‘Reformasi’ struggle for the country, people

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the media at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has promised to continue the fight for the Reformasi agenda for the country and the people.

Azmin said this after a post-dinner meeting attended by PKR leaders.

“You have all been here for a long time, thank you to those who tonight came and waited for so long.

“God-willing, we will continue the struggle to execute the Reformasi agenda to develop the nation and to bring prosperity to Malaysians,” he told reporters when met at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, here.

Azmin did not respond when asked about Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s comments about betrayal.

Speculation about the change of government went into overdrive today after the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings, after the PH presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.

Aside from the “cartel”, Umno as well as GPS (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) also met in the capital.