Johor allocates RM1m for repair of Muar riverbank, says MB

MUAR, Feb 23 — The Johor government has allocated RM1 million for repair of the Muar riverbank near the Galeri Darurat Bukit Kepong here that was damaged due to erosion.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the repair work, involving a 100-metre stretch of the riverbank, was necessary for the safety of those going to the gallery.

“It is also to provide a place for the public to carry out recreational activities,” he said in his speech at a “tahlil” which was held to commemorate the anniversary of the Bukit Kepong incident here today.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Meanwhile, Mazlan, in his speech, said the gallery contains “treasures” of the historic Bukit Kepong incident.

Based on statistics by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the gallery had received a total of 191,275 visitors until today and the number is expected to increase this year with more tourists arriving in the state for the Visit Johor Year,” he added. — Bernama