Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here where party leaders aligned to him have gathered, ahead of a rumoured new political coalition involving a faction led by him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here where party leaders aligned to him have gathered, ahead of a rumoured new political coalition involving a faction led by him.

Also present were Azmin’s son and his daughter-in-law.

Azmin merely smiled to the press and made his way to the lift, surrounded by heavy escort.

MORE TO COME