Police record statements from Najib, Rosmah on MACC audio recordings

Former prime minister Datuk Najib Razak (pic) and his wife Datin Rosmah Mansor and Rosmah arrived via the back door of Menara 2, Bukit Aman at around 10.15am this morning, giving the media the slip. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Former prime minister Datuk Najib Razak and his wife Datin Rosmah Mansor today had their statements recorded at Bukit Aman in relation to audio recordings released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on January 8.

Najib and Rosmah arrived via the back door of Menara 2, Bukit Aman at around 10.15am this morning, giving the media, who had been waiting at the main gates of Bukit Aman since 8am, the slip.

The couple were accompanied by their counsels, Mohamed Reza Rahim and Rajivan Nambiar.

Bukit Aman CID prosecution and legal division assistant director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said their statements were recorded by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit and the process was completed at 11.50 am.

“We will review the statements and will call them back in if we need to,” he said to Bernama.

Earlier, Bernama reported that statements from 12 witnesses had been taken by the police for further investigations into nine audio recordings exposed by MACC.

Those who already had their statements taken at Bukit Aman included Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim; Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh, who was Najib’s principal private secretary; and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, former special officer to Najib.

Meanwhile, Rajivan said both his clients had given full cooperation to the investigation.

“At 2.30 pm they will give their statements at the MACC Academy, Jalan Duta,” he said when met outside Bukit Aman.

On January 8, the MACC released the audio recording of a conversation allegedly involving leakage of information from the Attorney General’s Chambers to Najib when he was the prime minister, and the recordings of several other phone conversations with regard to investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Besides Najib, the conversations allegedly involved Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign dignitary, and several other individuals. — Bernama