Stop-work order only for The Address II, says FT minister

The stop work order notice at The Address condo in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The stop-work order is specific only to condominium project The Address II in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, and not sister development, The Address, as both were granted a different development order, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today.

Khalid said the collapse had only occurred at The Address II, and not The Address, therefore construction work at the latter does not have to stop.

“There is no point stopping work for the other building because the collapse did not happen there.

“So we stop work at the relevant block only,” he told reporters during a press conference after he officiated the Federal Territories Day celebration organised by PlanMalaysia.

