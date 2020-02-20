Pakatan MPs claim DBKL partially paying for Bangsar-Damansara highway project

Pakatan MPs Hannah Yeoh and Fahmi Fadzil lodge a report with the MACC on the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Highway project in Putrajaya September 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh's Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Two Pakatan Harapan MPs want the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to speed up its investigation into alleged malpractices in the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Highway project, valued at RM211 million.

The duo, Hannah Yeoh of Segambut and Fahmi Fadzil of Pantai Dalam, alleged today they have information that the project is to be partially funded by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd.

“We have been informed that construction works have started at site despite strong protest from the residents and both Members of Parliament,” the MPs said in a joint statement.

“We have also been informed by DBKL that this RM211.5 million elevated road project is to be partially funded by DBKL (RM100 million) and Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd (RM111.5 million).

“We are deeply concerned that such enormous spending of public funds by DBKL in such close proximity with a private development project has not been done via open tender.”

The two MPs have lent their support to residents opposing the project.

Protests against the elevated highway, which started over environmental concerns, have intensified following allegations of corruption involving DBKL and the developer.

Fahmi and Yeoh, also a deputy minister, filed a complaint with the anti-graft body five months ago but suggested there has been little progress since.

“As such, we are repeating our call for MACC to urgently investigate and provide an update on their findings to the residents,” they said in the joint statement.