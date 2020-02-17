392 police liaison officers for schools in Sabah

Sabah police management department head SAC Zabidi Mohd Zain said this collaboration between the Education Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police had greatly helped school authorities to check criminal activities within their premises. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — A total of 392 police officers have been assigned to primary and secondary schools in Sabah as school liaison officers as part of crime prevention efforts.

Sabah police management department head SAC Zabidi Mohd Zain said this collaboration between the Education Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police had greatly helped school authorities to check criminal activities within their premises.

“But most cases of violence and other crimes (involving students) happened outside school hours and were beyond the control of the school authorities.

“There were also cases of students being involved in crimes like rape outside the school compound,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Jom Ke Sekolah programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Likas here today.

Zabidi said apart from visiting schools once every two weeks, the police liaison officers also monitor the schools under their care and conduct crime prevention talks. — Bernama