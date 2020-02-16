Sarawak CM: Indonesia asked for guidance on hydro projects

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the Indonesian government has requested for assistance from the state government in the development of hydropower projects in Indonesian Kalimantan. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the Indonesian government has requested for assistance from the state government in the development of hydropower projects in Indonesian Kalimantan.

“I will be going to Jakarta next week to meet with Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif,” he said at the launch of “We Own Sarawak Programme” organised by PBB Women’s wing at the party headquarters here.

He said the Indonesian government wants Sarawak to help in the development of hydroelectric dams in Kalimantan where they will be shifting their national capital from Jakarta.

“They want us because we have the expertise in hydropower and we will work together with them in the development of hydropower in Kalimantan.

“If it happens, it means we will have an interest in electricity in the whole of Borneo,” the chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters later, Abang Johari said he will be accompanied by state Minister of Utilities Datuk Seri Stephen Rundie Utom and top officials from the state-owned Sarawak Energy Berhad to meet with the Indonesian officials on the collaboration in the development of hydropower projects in Kalimantan.

He said the meeting will centre on how Sarawak and Indonesian government can collaborate in harnessing hydropower potential in Kalimantan.

Sarawak now owns Batang Ai, Murum and Bakun dams while Baleh dam is under construction.