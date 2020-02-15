Health Ministry: Two new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. The ministry confirmed two new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Two new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed today, bringing the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 21, said the Health Ministry (MoH) in a statement today.

The 20th case involves a 27-year-old Chinese businessman who entered the country through the northern checkpoint of Bukit Kayu Hitam yesterday.

He is currently being treated at the isolation ward of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah after testing positive early this morning.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman Chinese national who resides in Malaysia also tested positive today.

According to an MoH statement, the woman travelled to visit her family in China from January 22 to 30 and tested positive today.

“More details will be shared at this afternoon’s press conference,” said the statement.

Out of the 21 positive cases in the country, 15 are Chinese nationals while the remaining six are Malaysians.

Seven Chinese nationals, however, were discharged after recovering and being given a clean bill of health.