Covid-19: Deputy minister says public universities have autonomy to make own decisions on postponement of classes

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― Public universities (UA) have their own autonomy in making decisions regarding postponement of classes following Covid-19 infection.

“For universities, they have autonomy to make arrangements that best suited them,” she told reporters after officiating the launch of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2020, here last night.

The book fair will take place from March 27 to April 5 at the World Trade Center (WTC ― formerly known as PWTC).

Media today reported that the management of the Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) had instructed all its students to go on leave for 10 days starting today.

It is a precautionary measure in dealing with the spread of Covid-19 and preventing any infection at the university.

Meanwhile, Teo said for the closure of government schools, it would be implemented by the Ministry of Education (MOE) after receiving advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“So far, we have not received any directive or advice from MOH to close down schools. This is because there are no confirmed Covid-19 positive students.

“So far outdoor class activities have been going on as usual but should the situation become more serious, we (MOE) will raise this issue with MOH for their advice,” she said.

