Lazada restocks face masks, wants consumers to report overcharging sellers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― With the ongoing 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, Lazada wants to ensure that all Malaysians can get access to important necessities such as face masks at a reasonable price. The e-commerce platform has announced several measures that aim to protect consumers as well as to increase availability of face masks and other related items.

Lazada will be running a Flash Sale for face masks starting today at 10am daily. From the promo image, they are offering KF94 Airfit masks at RM4.50 each.

Lazada also shared that they are committed to ensuring its sellers maintain reasonable pricing on essential items and are actively monitoring the situation with the government. They also encourage shoppers to report any unscrupulous sellers to their Customer Care team for further investigation. To prevent hoarding, Lazada is also putting a cap on essential items to maintain the supply of face masks and other items for consumers.

According to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, a single-ply face mask costs RM7 per box while a double-ply mask costs RM10 per box. Meanwhile, the triple-ply face mask costs RM40 per box and the N95 mask costs RM6 each. The Ministry has issued compounds to premises that increase the price for face masks. Traders found violating the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 could face a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to 3 years, or both.

Internally, Lazada has also taken additional steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and their families. This covers their policy on work arrangements, travel and other activities. In addition, all equipment used at Lazada Malaysia’s warehouse facilities are disinfected and their logistics staff will undergo daily temperature checks and stringent sanitisation process before handling packages. ― SoyaCincau