Bersatu Youth head election: Syed Saddiq wants healthy competition

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 9 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman refuses to belittle anyone who wants to grab his job as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) youth chief in the party elections but wants a healthy contest.

The Youth and Sports Minister said he feted democracy in the party and welcomed the Penang’s Seaview Park Branch chief Razalif Mohd Zain and national youth exco Muhammad Muzzammil Ismail who announced their aspirations to contest for the post.

“I will never belittle any opponent because I want to prove that the elections are preparations for us to advance, to be united to strengthen the position of Bersatu,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a football friendly match between Mutiara United Football Club and the Liga Akademi Bola Sepak Pulau Pinang (LABPP) at the University Science Malaysia Stadium, here today.

Yesterday, Muhammad Muzammil, 30, who is also the Academic Fellow of Universiti Utara Malaysia, volunteered to run for the post as he felt the movement was facing a wave of rejection by young people and needed a leadership line-up with clear directions for the coming general election.

On Jan 26, Razalif, 30, who is also a movie producer, announced his intention to run for office to rejuvenate the movement.

Syed Saddiq, 28, had earlier announced that he would defend the position.

Asked about Muhammad Muzzammil’s criticism that the current leadership was failing to attract the support of the young people themselves, Syed Saddiq said the competition should be healthy.

“I think the best way for me to respond is to compete in a healthy way. Each candidate can show how he can develop the movement and move it forward,” he said. — Bernama