We must be open-minded and listen to people’s views, says Penang CM in Thaipusam message

The silver chariot carying the Lord Muruga makes its way to the Waterfall Hilltop temple on the eve of Thaipusam in George Town February 7, 2020. — Pictures by Steven Ooi KE

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government must be brave enough to face head-on the people’s views and reactions so that action can be taken to improve any shortcomings.

He said, as the government of the day, it must be ready to accept any reaction or views regardless of any decisions that were made.

“Therefore, as the state government, we have a lot of work to be done as we were given the mandate by the people,” he said in his Thaipusam message today.

“We need to work harder to maintain the people’s confidence in our policies, whether at the state or federal level, especially in understanding the people’s needs, fulfilling the promises we made and introducing policies that benefit everyone,” he added.

He said the state government is now focused on implementing large-scale projects and programmes in the interests of the people in accordance with the 16 strategic initiatives under Penang2030 Vision.

“In its entirety, these development projects are important for all levels of the society and it is our role as the state government to ensure that these projects benefit everyone,” he said.

He said it is the state’s commitment to remain open and transparent on these projects so that they can be implemented successfully.

“We need the people’s support, understanding and involvement to ensure the success of any project or policy,” he said.

He assured the people that the state leadership is committed to working closely with all quarters to ensure that all projects are implemented with everyone’s support, agreement and involvement.

He also called on Penang’s multi-racial community to stay united and reject racial politics.

“Lately, some parties have been playing racial politics, so it is hoped that everyone in society is more mature and will not once be influenced by these racially-based political games which could destroy our harmony and unity,” he said.

He said the annual Thaipusam celebration in Penang is a testament to the unity, tolerance, mutual understanding and harmony that exists between the different races in the state.

The Hindu festival is usually celebrated on a grand scale in Penang and it also serves as a major tourist attraction for local and international tourists.

Chow said the state has continuously allocated funds to strengthen the Indian community in the state.

“This year, we allocated RM1.5 million to the Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) to implement various special religious, educational, medical and development projects,” he said.

He added that disadvantaged students are among those who benefit from HEB funding.

In 2019, he said it had allocated RM345,626.13 to 109 students to further their education in public and private institutions of higher learning.

“The state has also increased funding of RM1.75 million annually to RM2 million to Tamil schools,” he said.

He added that allocations for kindergartens in Tamil schools were increased from RM100,000 to RM150,000, for Tamil Schools Special Fund from RM100,000 to RM150,000 and for Punjabi schools from RM60,000 to RM90,000.

“We also allocated RM200,000 to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam Temple, otherwise known as the ‘Waterfall Hilltop Temple’, in conjunction with Thaipusam every year,” he said.